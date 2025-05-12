Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Coverage Initiated at Citizens Jmp

Equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Amentum Trading Down 0.9%

AMTM opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. Amentum has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at $5,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Amentum by 7,211.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

