Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,260 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

