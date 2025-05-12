Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $258,928,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,999,000 after acquiring an additional 438,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $50,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 261,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,862,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 246,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,384,000 after acquiring an additional 151,007 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.60.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $181.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

