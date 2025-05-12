The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Buy

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of BUD opened at $67.30 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

