SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $16.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $53.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $4,565,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 405.8% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 327,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 262,800 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 75,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

