Patria Investments Limited (PAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th.

Patria Investments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Patria Investments has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patria Investments to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Patria Investments Stock Up 2.4%

PAX opened at $11.74 on Monday. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $701.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

