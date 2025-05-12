IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. IBEX has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $403.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 25.29%.

Insider Activity at IBEX

In related news, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,725.48. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $324,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,954.88. This represents a 7.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,718 over the last three months. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

