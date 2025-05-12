Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Topcon had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%.
Topcon Price Performance
TOPCF stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. Topcon has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.
About Topcon
