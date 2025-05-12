Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Topcon had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

TOPCF stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. Topcon has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

