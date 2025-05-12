Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Secom had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%.
Secom Trading Up 1.4%
Secom stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. Secom has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Secom Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Secom
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Tech Bears Should Jump on These 3 Inverse ETFs
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Reasons the Rebound in Microchip Technology Stock Is Real
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Rocket Lab: Earnings Miss But Neutron Momentum Holds
Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.