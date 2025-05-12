Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Secom had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Secom Trading Up 1.4%

Secom stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. Secom has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

