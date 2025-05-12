Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $1.12 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $121.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.