Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 12th, 2025

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 31.69%.

OGI stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Organigram has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

