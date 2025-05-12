Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Announces Earnings Results

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. Seadrill updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Seadrill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDRL opened at $23.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Seadrill has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $56.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on Seadrill in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

