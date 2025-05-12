Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.67.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $242.40 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

