Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.18), Zacks reports.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

Featured Articles

