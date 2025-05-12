Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. Diodes has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $332.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.28 million. Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 789.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

