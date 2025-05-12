Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:HWM opened at $157.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $162.67.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

