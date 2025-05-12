Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at D. Boral Capital

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at D. Boral Capital from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 488.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. D Boral Capital raised shares of Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Medicus Pharma stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. Medicus Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,457,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Medicus Pharma makes up 1.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned about 13.43% of Medicus Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

