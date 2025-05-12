COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMPS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $351.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.27.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BIT Capital GmbH increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 112.9% during the first quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 130,623 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.