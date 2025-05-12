Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sportradar Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRAD

Sportradar Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.