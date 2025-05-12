Logan Stone Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 68,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,299,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

IWM opened at $200.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

