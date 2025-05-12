DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.45 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

DCGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.85 in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

DocGo Price Performance

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $1.41 on Monday. DocGo has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). DocGo had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in DocGo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DocGo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DocGo by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

