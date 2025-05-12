D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBRX

ImmunityBio Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.33.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 127.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 202,248 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.