Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Acquires Shares of 3,741 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5%

EFA opened at $85.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

