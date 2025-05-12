Interval Partners LP Invests $5.09 Million in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

View Our Latest Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.