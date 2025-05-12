Interval Partners LP Invests $5.09 Million in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
WRB stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73.
W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
