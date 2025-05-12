Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 28,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $619.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

