Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Purchases Shares of 5,158 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero acquired 2,600 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,453.04. This represents a 19.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Sempra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.54.

Sempra Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SRE opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

