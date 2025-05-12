MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 61 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,353,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,483.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 492,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,834,000 after acquiring an additional 482,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after acquiring an additional 381,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 349,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,734,000 after acquiring an additional 348,440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $261.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.87. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

