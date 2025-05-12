Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,222,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.88. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $122,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,152.07. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 54,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,250. This trade represents a 49.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,420 shares of company stock worth $2,302,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

