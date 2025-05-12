LRI Investments LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LRI Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after buying an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,694 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 15,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,303.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,021,000 after acquiring an additional 766,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

NYSE ALL opened at $202.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.06 and a 200-day moving average of $195.19.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Allstate’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

