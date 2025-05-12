Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. HEICO makes up approximately 0.8% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 219,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,285,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224,106 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,503,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,030,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at HEICO
In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,924.14. The trade was a 62.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at $37,659,685.29. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HEICO Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of HEI opened at $264.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.92. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
HEICO Company Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
