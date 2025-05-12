London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,121 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.57% of Otis Worldwide worth $207,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $97.06 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

