London Co. of Virginia Cuts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.21% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $56,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $236.92 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.68 and a twelve month high of $247.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average is $231.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,355,220.52. The trade was a 29.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.40. This represents a 49.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,866 shares of company stock worth $28,216,569. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.