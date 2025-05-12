LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $393.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.17.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

