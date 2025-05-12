Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $456,963,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,051,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $80,110,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 806,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 594,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,192,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,259,000 after acquiring an additional 457,713 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $106.93 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.76. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,456.28. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

