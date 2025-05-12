Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 1,966,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after purchasing an additional 823,333 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $11,643,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,700,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,547,000 after buying an additional 574,251 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $40,132.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,137.92. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,994 shares of company stock worth $313,131. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

