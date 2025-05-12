Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6,286.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 862,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $270,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $309.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $248.09 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.84.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.