LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after acquiring an additional 297,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,631,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,640 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VBK opened at $256.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

