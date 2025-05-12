Humankind Investments LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 3.3%

Organon & Co. stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 144,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,348.88. This trade represents a 8.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Ali bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,032.80. The trade was a 13.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

