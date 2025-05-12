Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299,947 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after buying an additional 1,963,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Regions Financial by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,892,000 after buying an additional 1,907,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after buying an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,480,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

