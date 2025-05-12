CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $2,442,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $289.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.58. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.86.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

