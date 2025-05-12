Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

