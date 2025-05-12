Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Charter Communications by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Charter Communications by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,928,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Charter Communications by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CHTR opened at $401.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $266.06 and a one year high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.