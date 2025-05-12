Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Buckle stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE BKE opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $54.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $76,537.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,728,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,839,170. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,011 shares of company stock worth $3,047,788. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

