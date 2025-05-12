Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Cboe Global Markets stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $231.71 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $236.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,596 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $269,524,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $59,206,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $66,981,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

