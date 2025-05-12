MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,384,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,375 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $161,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nucor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 339.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Nucor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Nucor Stock Down 0.2%

NUE stock opened at $115.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.33. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $176.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.