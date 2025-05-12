Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,204 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 841,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,368,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,582,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 94,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 111,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,324,191.46. This trade represents a 29.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,407 shares of company stock worth $32,990,056. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $70.62 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $303.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

