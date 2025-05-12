Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 155,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $313.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.10 and a 200-day moving average of $300.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. This represents a 24.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $8,676,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.