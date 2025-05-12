Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLIN stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

