Luminus Management LLC Sells 1,108,062 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Luminus Management LLC decreased its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108,062 shares during the quarter. Tronox makes up about 0.6% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tronox by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 419,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Tronox by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 10,266 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,200.74. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,100. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Tronox Trading Up 2.5%

TROX opened at $5.25 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $829.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

