Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Infosys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 266,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.48.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

